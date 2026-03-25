What is Northland Securities’ Estimate for TLSI Q1 Earnings?

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for TriSalus Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for TriSalus Life Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 0.8%

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million.

Insider Transactions at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CEO Mary T. Szela sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,384.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 752,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,999.95. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,849. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company’s pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.