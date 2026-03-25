What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Adicet Bio Q1 Earnings?

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adicet Bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($11.58) EPS.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACET. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.44.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 85,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

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Adicet Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off‐the‐shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company’s proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of γδ T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of γδ T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR‐engineered allogeneic γδ T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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