WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Upgraded at Zacks Research

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

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WeRide Stock Performance

Shares of WRD opened at $7.56 on Monday. WeRide has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter. WeRide had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 240.54%. Analysts predict that WeRide will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeRide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WeRide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeRide in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of WeRide by 2,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 328,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WeRide in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WeRide by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting WeRide

Here are the key news stories impacting WeRide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue growth: WeRide reported full-year 2025 revenue of RMB684.6M, up ~90% year-over-year, and management highlighted expansion of its robotaxi fleet and global footprint—this top-line strength is the primary bullish catalyst. WeRide Reports Record Full-Year 2025 Revenue

Record revenue growth: WeRide reported full-year 2025 revenue of RMB684.6M, up ~90% year-over-year, and management highlighted expansion of its robotaxi fleet and global footprint—this top-line strength is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback disclosure: WeRide filed a next-day disclosure on the Hong Kong exchange about share buyback activity—buybacks can support the stock and signal management confidence. WeRide Discloses March 24 Share Buyback on Hong Kong Exchange

Share buyback disclosure: WeRide filed a next-day disclosure on the Hong Kong exchange about share buyback activity—buybacks can support the stock and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying: Traders purchased ~8,592 call options in one session (≈+167% vs. the average), indicating speculative or directional bullish bets that can amplify intraday upside. (No link available)

Unusual call buying: Traders purchased ~8,592 call options in one session (≈+167% vs. the average), indicating speculative or directional bullish bets that can amplify intraday upside. (No link available) Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and option activity: Volume is well above recent averages, which supports the size of today’s move but also increases volatility. (Market trading data from public quotes)

Elevated trading volume and option activity: Volume is well above recent averages, which supports the size of today’s move but also increases volatility. (Market trading data from public quotes) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears anomalous: Multiple short-interest feeds show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — the data is inconsistent and likely unreliable, so it provides little actionable insight now.

Short-interest reporting appears anomalous: Multiple short-interest feeds show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — the data is inconsistent and likely unreliable, so it provides little actionable insight now. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains an issue: Q4 EPS was a ($0.24) loss, WeRide reported a deeply negative net margin and negative ROE, and analysts expect negative EPS for the year—these fundamentals limit upside until cash flow or margins improve. WeRide Q4 2025 Earnings / Transcript

About WeRide

(Get Free Report)

WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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