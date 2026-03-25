Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2026 – Aligos Therapeutics is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Aligos Therapeutics was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to “strong-buy”.

3/11/2026 – Aligos Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Aligos Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small‐molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

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