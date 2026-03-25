Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $396,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61. The stock has a market cap of $566.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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