Wanchain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.94 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $979.28 thousand worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,883,756 coins and its circulating supply is 198,883,822 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.