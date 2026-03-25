W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Brean Capital

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Brean Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

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W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.8%

WRB stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. W.R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.17%. W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.R. Berkley

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 112,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,099,107.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,780,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,948,490. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,868,939 shares of company stock worth $613,578,412 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,735,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,934,000 after purchasing an additional 885,417 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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