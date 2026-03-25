Visa Inc. $V Stake Lessened by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $551.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.03 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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