Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,377,154.28. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $547,807.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,369 shares of company stock worth $3,769,012 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded/initiated coverage on WMB with bullish recommendations and an $84 price target (~12.9% upside from the quoted level), providing near‑term catalyst and institutional endorsement. Benzinga Coverage Zacks Note

Truist upgraded/initiated coverage on WMB with bullish recommendations and an $84 price target (~12.9% upside from the quoted level), providing near‑term catalyst and institutional endorsement. Positive Sentiment: CEO Chad Zamarin highlighted demand for power to serve data centers on CNBC, reinforcing Williams’ exposure to secular data‑center growth and supporting medium‑term revenue diversification. CEO Interview

CEO Chad Zamarin highlighted demand for power to serve data centers on CNBC, reinforcing Williams’ exposure to secular data‑center growth and supporting medium‑term revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Alan Armstrong, an energy executive, was appointed U.S. Senator for Oklahoma — a politically relevant development for the energy sector but with unclear direct impact on Williams’ fundamentals. Yahoo Article

Alan Armstrong, an energy executive, was appointed U.S. Senator for Oklahoma — a politically relevant development for the energy sector but with unclear direct impact on Williams’ fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors issued a series of downward revisions to near‑term quarterly and FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.59 from $0.61; FY2026 to $2.18 from $2.22; FY2027 to $2.37 from $2.49), which may pressure sentiment around near‑term earnings visibility even as they project stronger FY2028 EPS. These cuts are likely the main near‑term headwind cited by investors focused on guidance and consensus beats/misses. MarketBeat Summary

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 98.13%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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