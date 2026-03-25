Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 518 shares, a growth of 564.1% from the February 26th total of 78 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

VNRFY stock remained flat at $13.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

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Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

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Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) is a leading insurance specialist based in Vienna, Austria, with a strong presence across Central and Eastern Europe. The company offers a comprehensive suite of property and casualty, life and health insurance products catering to both individual and corporate clients. Its portfolio includes motor, home, liability, accident, travel and industrial insurance, alongside pension and savings-oriented life insurance solutions.

Beyond its core underwriting activities, the group provides asset management and assistance services such as claims administration, legal support and risk consulting.

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