VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Shares Bought by Fjell Capital LLC

Fjell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,926,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,569,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,063,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,525,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,691,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 943,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.