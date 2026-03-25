Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 23,179 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,034,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,664,671.12. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $657,970.40.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. 737,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $209.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

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Vicor Company Profile

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Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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