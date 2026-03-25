Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS Stake Raised by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 453.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

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Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $79.41.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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