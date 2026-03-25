US Capital Advisors Predicts TC Energy FY2028 Earnings

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial raised TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 23.04%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,801,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,632,200,000 after acquiring an additional 980,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,977,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,305,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,868,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Trending Headlines about TC Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised several near‑term and fiscal-year EPS forecasts for TC Energy (Q2–Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027), including raising FY2027 to $2.70 from $2.56 — a sign analysts are more sanguine on earnings trajectory, which can support valuation and dividend coverage.

US Capital Advisors raised several near‑term and fiscal-year EPS forecasts for TC Energy (Q2–Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027), including raising FY2027 to $2.70 from $2.56 — a sign analysts are more sanguine on earnings trajectory, which can support valuation and dividend coverage. Positive Sentiment: TC Energy’s CEO said geopolitical disruption from the Iran war increases the likelihood of a second phase of the LNG Canada project, implying potential long‑term volume and cash‑flow upside if expansion proceeds — a strategic growth catalyst for the stock. Iran war makes second phase of LNG Canada more likely, TC Energy CEO says

TC Energy’s CEO said geopolitical disruption from the Iran war increases the likelihood of a second phase of the LNG Canada project, implying potential long‑term volume and cash‑flow upside if expansion proceeds — a strategic growth catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and income‑focused outlets highlighted TC Energy as a dividend-heavy energy name alongside majors like Chevron and Kinder Morgan — reinforcing the stock’s appeal to dividend investors during oil and LNG price swings. 3 Large Energy Dividend Stocks to Ride Out Oil Price Swings

Analysts and income‑focused outlets highlighted TC Energy as a dividend-heavy energy name alongside majors like Chevron and Kinder Morgan — reinforcing the stock’s appeal to dividend investors during oil and LNG price swings. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage echoed the LNG commentary, noting TC Energy’s push to accelerate Canadian LNG development amid global supply tightness — supportive context but largely reiterative of CEO remarks. TC Energy bets global turmoil makes Canadian LNG too valuable to delay

TC Energy Company Profile

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TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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