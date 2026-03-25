Undeads Games Price Hits $1.78 on Major Exchanges (UDS)

Undeads Games (UDS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Undeads Games has a total market capitalization of $215.25 million and $545.10 thousand worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Undeads Games token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Undeads Games has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Undeads Games

Undeads Games’ genesis date was April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,652,368 tokens. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Undeads Games’ official website is undeads.com. Undeads Games’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom.

Undeads Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 99,263,801.49540233 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 1.7662048 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $543,548.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Undeads Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Undeads Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

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