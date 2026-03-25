Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stake in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 973.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Enpro worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enpro by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 172,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 350,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Enpro Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NPO opened at $257.03 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,808. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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