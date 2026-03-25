Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,439 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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