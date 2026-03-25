Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $6.47 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

BATS EFAV opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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