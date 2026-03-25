Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $6.04 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $725,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

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