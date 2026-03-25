Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $6.11 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Andersons worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Andersons by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,902.30. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 15,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,056,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 159,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,798.75. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,299 shares of company stock worth $2,051,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Report on Andersons

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

See Also

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