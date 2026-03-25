Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $5.79 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1,651.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,931 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 137.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,221,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,884,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,338,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,466,000 after buying an additional 6,115,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Insider Transactions at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 648,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,544.62. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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