Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 80,173 Moelis & Company $MC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 44.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.17 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $172,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,967.63. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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