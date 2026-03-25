Truist Financial Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Strong-Buy

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

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Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,423,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,675,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,764,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,351,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,653 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated/raised coverage and put a bullish price target on ET — Truist (reported by Benzinga/Zacks) set a “buy”/”strong‑buy” stance with a $23 target (~20% above the current price), which likely attracted buying interest from income/growth investors. Truist coverage

Truist initiated/raised coverage and put a bullish price target on ET — Truist (reported by Benzinga/Zacks) set a “buy”/”strong‑buy” stance with a $23 target (~20% above the current price), which likely attracted buying interest from income/growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media pieces highlight ET’s growth pipeline and new revenue avenues (data‑center demand, secured expansion projects), reinforcing the story of visible, fee‑based growth through 2030. Fool: Iran talks / 3 energy stocks

Bullish media pieces highlight ET’s growth pipeline and new revenue avenues (data‑center demand, secured expansion projects), reinforcing the story of visible, fee‑based growth through 2030. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention — ET has been one of the most‑watched tickers on Zacks/Yahoo, driving flows and volatility regardless of fundamental changes. That attention can amplify reactions to both positive and negative news. Zacks: Most‑watched stock

Increased investor attention — ET has been one of the most‑watched tickers on Zacks/Yahoo, driving flows and volatility regardless of fundamental changes. That attention can amplify reactions to both positive and negative news. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for ET (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 down to $1.17 from $1.34; FY2027 trimmed to $1.26 from $1.43; ongoing downgrades to quarterly forecasts). Those lower earnings projections represent a direct headwind to sentiment and any valuation that relies on the consensus/forecasts, and may cap upside until company results or guidance counter the cuts.

About Energy Transfer

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Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Further Reading

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