TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.1030. Approximately 78,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 553,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $65.80.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 215.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.81%.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,106.58. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 155.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 281,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 114,892 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,847,000 after acquiring an additional 109,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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