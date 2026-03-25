Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Trading Down 79.5% – What’s Next?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 79.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.78. Approximately 6,226,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 743,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.25 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.54.

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Transcontinental Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.32.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$263.50 million for the quarter. Transcontinental had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcontinental Inc. will post 2.439834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcontinental Company Profile

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Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

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