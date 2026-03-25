Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Insider Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) insider Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,060,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,122,193. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.21 per share, with a total value of C$622,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.72 per share, with a total value of C$146,800.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$68.13. 815,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,769. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$55.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.73. The firm has a market cap of C$26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.01.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOU. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.22.

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Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

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Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

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