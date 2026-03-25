Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VB opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average of $262.54. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $281.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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