TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 12,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 23,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to the development and commercialization of hormone therapy and contraceptive products. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing unmet needs in menopause management and birth control by offering innovative, non-estrogen alternatives designed to improve patient convenience and adherence. TherapeuticsMD operates in the United States, serving women through a specialty care distribution network that includes physician practices, clinics and pharmacies.

Among its flagship products is IMVEXXY, an FDA-approved low-dose vaginal estradiol insert indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause.

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