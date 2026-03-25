The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 233.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $579,580.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,622.26. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

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