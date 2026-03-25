Thayer Financial L.L.C. Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Thayer Financial L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Thayer Financial L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thayer Financial L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

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Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $25.18.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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