Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $228.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.57.

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Targa Resources Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.95. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 24,589 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $5,934,309.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,640,757.34. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lindsey Cooksen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.72, for a total value of $100,798.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,172.40. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,929 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,134 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 70,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 137.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 682,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Targa Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated/upped coverage on TRGP with a buy/strong‑buy stance and a ~$279 price target, giving the stock fresh institutional endorsement that supports buying interest. Truist initiation

Truist initiated/upped coverage on TRGP with a buy/strong‑buy stance and a ~$279 price target, giving the stock fresh institutional endorsement that supports buying interest. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target from $228 to $280 and kept a Buy rating — a sizeable PT raise that implies meaningful upside and likely supported upward momentum. UBS raises PT to $280

UBS raised its price target from $228 to $280 and kept a Buy rating — a sizeable PT raise that implies meaningful upside and likely supported upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors boosted several near‑term and long‑range EPS forecasts (including Q2 2026 and FY2026 / FY2028 increases), which points to improving analyst expectations for earnings growth. US Capital Advisors estimate increases

US Capital Advisors boosted several near‑term and long‑range EPS forecasts (including Q2 2026 and FY2026 / FY2028 increases), which points to improving analyst expectations for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage expansion and target/estimate revisions are the primary catalysts today — they improve visibility but do not change company fundamentals. Investors should treat these as sentiment/expectations changes rather than operational news. Analyst coverage overview

Coverage expansion and target/estimate revisions are the primary catalysts today — they improve visibility but do not change company fundamentals. Investors should treat these as sentiment/expectations changes rather than operational news. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also trimmed several quarterly and FY2027 estimates (small cuts to Q3/Q4 2026 and a lower FY2027 forecast vs prior), introducing some mixed signals about intermediate‑term cadence that could cap upside if realized. Mixed estimate revisions

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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