Tandem Group (LON:TND) Releases Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

Tandem Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TND opened at GBX 177.50 on Wednesday. Tandem Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 and a 52 week high of GBX 226. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 million, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

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Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

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