Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Critical Contrast

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) and Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Talphera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR 0 0 0 0 0.00 Talphera 1 0 1 0 2.00

Talphera has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 721.81%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talphera is more favorable than Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR $2.88 billion 6.19 $1.12 billion $0.76 13.77 Talphera $30,000.00 1,134.33 -$13.00 million ($0.38) -1.92

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Talphera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Talphera. Talphera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Talphera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR 41.82% 13.70% 12.16% Talphera N/A -137.21% -69.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Talphera shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Talphera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

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Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops S-872600 an influenza nasal vaccine; S-875670 anCOVID-19 nasal vaccine; S-540956 a nucleic acid adjuvant; S-554110 a nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; S-337395 for RSV infections; S-892216 for COVID-19 therapeutics; Olorofim for invasive aspergillosis; cefiderocol for aerobic gram-negative bacterial infections and infectious diseases; S-268019 a COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine; S-268019 a prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19; ensitrelvir for COVID-19 treatment and prevention; baloxavir for influenza virus infection; S-365598 for HIV infection; and S-555739 for suppressing aggravation of COVID-19. In addition, the company develops S-540956 for nucleic acid adjuvant; S-109802 for post-stroke spasticity; S-151128 for chronic pain; S-588210 and S-531011 for solid tumor; S-309309 for obesity; BPN14770 for Alzheimer’s disease and fragile X syndrome; S-588410 for bladder cancer; S-488210 for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-005151 for Acute ischemic stroke and epidermolysis bullosa; Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation; ADR-001 for decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-222611 for malignant tumor; S-812217 for depression; GRT7039 for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee; SDT-001 for inattentive ADHD; S-588410 for esophageal cancer; SR-0379 for cutaneous ulcer; and S-723595 for type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Talphera

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Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

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