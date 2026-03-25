Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $247.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.62.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.36.

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About Manhattan Associates

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Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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