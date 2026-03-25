Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,162 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 174.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $634,461.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,159.76. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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