sudeng Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.50 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. sudeng has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sudeng has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One sudeng token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sudeng alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,782.66 or 1.00394921 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00058033 USD and is up 6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,723,048.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sudeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sudeng and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.