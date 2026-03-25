Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Strata Skin Sciences Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of Strata Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Strata Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Strata Skin Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Strata Skin Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strata Skin Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strata Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Strata Skin Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Strata Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, that specializes in developing and commercializing dermatological devices and therapies. The company’s flagship offering is the XTRAC® excimer laser system, an FDA‐cleared, 308-nanometer ultraviolet light device used to treat skin conditions such as vitiligo and psoriasis. Strata’s product suite also includes associated accessories and disposables, as well as clinical services and training programs designed to support dermatology practices and improve patient outcomes.

Strata Skin Sciences expanded its portfolio and market presence through the strategic acquisition of PhotoMedex in 2019, bringing together complementary phototherapy and energy-based technologies under one roof.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strata Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strata Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.