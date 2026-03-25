Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Strong Sell Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.80.

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Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

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Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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