Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111,944 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 618,161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 1,091,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,022. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.14.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

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