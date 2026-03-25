Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111,944 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 618,161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

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Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 1,091,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,022. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.14.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

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