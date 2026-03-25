Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells $23,160.86 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,160.86. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,691,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,756,573.72. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $498,390.84.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.50. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,044.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 266,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 745,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 214,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 142,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Spire Global by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 129,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Spire Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spire Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

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Spire Global Company Profile

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Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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