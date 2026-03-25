Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.78.

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Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$818.82 million during the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.22.

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Spin Master Company Profile

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Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

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