SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Short Interest Up 676.2% in March

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,904,960 shares, an increase of 676.2% from the February 26th total of 374,267 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,573,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,573,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $711,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,337,000 after purchasing an additional 783,183 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 3,843,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0841 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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