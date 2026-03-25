SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.72. Approximately 24,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 33,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.03% of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile

World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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