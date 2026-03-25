SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.15. 70,215,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 65,397,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $165,029.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 343,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,860.44. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,395,000 after buying an additional 1,951,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,806,000 after buying an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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