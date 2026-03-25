Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SQM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $79.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

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Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 2.1%

SQM opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter worth about $2,767,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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