Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Emily Ho Sells 2,141 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $372,469.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,885.41. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,749,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,195,000 after acquiring an additional 249,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Snowflake
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanding its AI product roadmap with Project SnowWork — an enterprise agentic AI initiative that aims to bring data-grounded AI agents to business users; this reinforces Snowflake’s strategic positioning in the fast-growing enterprise AI market. Snowflake launches Project SnowWork
- Positive Sentiment: Industry collaboration and data/AI interoperability momentum — Denodo joined the Open Semantic Interchange with Snowflake and other leaders, which could boost ecosystem adoption and make multi‑vendor integrations easier for customers. Denodo joins Open Semantic Interchange
- Positive Sentiment: New partner integrations (security and analytics) continue to expand use cases — NINJIO announced a reporting product built with Snowflake and Sigma, reinforcing demand for Snowflake as an AI/data foundation. NINJIO partners with Snowflake
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains mixed-to-positive: several outlets compare Snowflake to other AI/data names (Innodata) and note investor attention; these pieces can drive trading interest but are not immediate catalysts. Innodata vs. Snowflake
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem activity (e.g., Fivetran customer wins that route data into Snowflake) supports long-term demand but is a gradual positive rather than an immediate price driver. Fivetran selected by WM New Zealand
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms filed or circulated class-action notices alleging securities fraud for purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb. 28, 2024 (lead-plaintiff deadlines around Apr. 27, 2026). The proliferation of filings and reminder notices (Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein, Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, others) increases legal uncertainty and can pressure the stock via potential damages, defense costs, and investor anxiety. Rosen Law Firm notice Schall Law Firm notice
- Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of large insider stock sales (director-level transactions reported) add to near-term selling pressure and negative investor optics. Director sells $15.6M in stock Director sells $1.98M in stock
- Negative Sentiment: Broader SaaS/AI rotation and valuation scrutiny continue to weigh on Snowflake despite strong growth metrics — the sector sell-off has been a persistent headwind. Valuation check / Project SnowWork analysis
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
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