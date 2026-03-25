Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Emily Ho Sells 2,141 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $372,469.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,885.41. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.16.

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Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,749,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,195,000 after acquiring an additional 249,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake Company Profile

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Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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