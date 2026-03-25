SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 540 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the February 26th total of 211 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

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Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.05% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

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