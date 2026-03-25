SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $28.80. SM Energy shares last traded at $29.4480, with a volume of 2,167,856 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

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SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $704.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SM Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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