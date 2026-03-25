SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Critical Review

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 14.34% 15.90% 2.57% EverQuote 14.34% 57.65% 39.98%

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 3 2 1 2.67 EverQuote 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SiriusPoint currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.42%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and EverQuote”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $3.21 billion 0.78 $459.60 million $3.69 5.81 EverQuote $692.52 million 0.82 $99.31 million $2.64 5.96

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

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SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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