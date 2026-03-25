Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,739 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the February 26th total of 256,789 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SIEGY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,763. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Siemens has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $161.80.

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Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIEGY. Santander upgraded Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIEGY

About Siemens

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Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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